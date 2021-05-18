Salpointe Catholic Baseball loses 2-1 in state championship game

TEMPE (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic can't say they didn't have opportunities to win the Conference 4A baseball state championship on Monday night in Tempe.

The Lancers had just four hits, but they drew seven walks and had two batters hit by the Wildcats two pitchers. However all but one of those runners was left stranded on base in a 2-1 loss to Gilbert Mesquite at Diablo Stadium.

For Mesquite it was sweet revenge as Salpointe Catholic had beaten the Wildcats 4-3 in the 2019 Conference 4A state championship game. It's Mesquite's second state title in baseball (2015).

The Lancers (20-4) fall to 1-4 in state championship games.

Sebastian Granillo and Luis Morales combined to work out of every jam they placed their team in. Salpointe Catholic loaded the bases in three straight innings and got the tying run to second base in the seventh before Morales got Gabe Preble to pop up to end the game.

Chris Robles drove in both runs for the Wildcats (23-1).

The 2021 Lancers were trying to win the program's 2nd state championship overall and in a row

Despite the loss it has been an unprecedented year for Salpointe Catholic athletics. The Lancers won state championships in eight sports:

Girls Cross Country

Boys Cross Country

Girls Volleyball

Girls Soccer

Boys Soccer

Beach Volleyball

Softball

Spiritline (Pom)

Salpointe Catholic Girls Basketball reached the 4A state final but lost to Chandler Seton Catholic.

Athletics Director Phil Gruensfelder told News 4 Tucson the most state titles he could ever remember in one year was five in the 1990s.

