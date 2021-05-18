Roadrunners season ends with 2-1 play-in loss

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Jake McGrew scored with 10:45 to play in the 3rd period and the San Jose Barracua held on for a 2-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners in the Pacific Division play-in game.

San Jose advances to play Colorado on Wednesday night in Irvine, California. The Eagles beat Ontario 5-4 in the day's 2nd play-in game.

The winner of the play-in final between the Barracuda and Colorado will advance to face Henderson in the division semifinals.

Tucson's season ends. The Roadrunners lost 24 of their last 33 games after starting the season 4-0.

Jan Jenik scored the lone goal for Tucson as the Roadrunners took an early lead in the 2nd period.

Ivan Prosvetov took the loss in goal. He finished the game with 18 saves.

2021-22 will be the Roadrunners 6th season in Tucson. The AHL campaign is currently expected to start on time in October this Fall.

STAT SHEET

SHOTS ON GOAL: TUC (20) - SJ (20)

POWER PLAYS: TUC (0/3) - SJ (0/3)

TUCSON SCORING: Jan Jenik (1)

SAN JOSE SCORING: Evan Weinger (1), Jake McGrew (1)

THREE STARS: (1st) San Jose GT Josef Korenar (19/20 saves) - (2nd) San Jose RW Jake McGrew (1 goal) - (3rd) Tucson C Jan Jenik (1 goal)

