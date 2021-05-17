Skip to Content

Salpointe softball’s state title; unbeaten season

TUCSON (KVOA) - Salpointe High School's softball team dedicated its unbeaten 2021 season to the seniors of the Class of 2020 who missed out on a chance for a state title because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The No. 1 seeded Lancers held on for the 5-4 victory over No. 2 seeded Vista Grande, out of Casa Grande, Ariz.

Salpointe capped off one of the most-dominant seasons in Southern Arizona softball history by winning a 4A state title and finishing with 24 wins and -zero- losses.  

Senior pitcher Alyssa Aguilar led the Salpointe Lancers on the mound with the complete-game victory. 

Aguilar also smacked a home run that turned out to be the game-winning RBI.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

