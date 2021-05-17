Salpointe softball’s state title; unbeaten season

TUCSON (KVOA) - Salpointe High School's softball team dedicated its unbeaten 2021 season to the seniors of the Class of 2020 who missed out on a chance for a state title because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The No. 1 seeded Lancers held on for the 5-4 victory over No. 2 seeded Vista Grande, out of Casa Grande, Ariz.

Salpointe capped off one of the most-dominant seasons in Southern Arizona softball history by winning a 4A state title and finishing with 24 wins and -zero- losses.

Senior pitcher Alyssa Aguilar led the Salpointe Lancers on the mound with the complete-game victory.

Aguilar also smacked a home run that turned out to be the game-winning RBI.