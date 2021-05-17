Sabino softball wins state title on UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Playing in front of hundreds of people at the University of Arizona's Hillenbrand Stadium, the Sabino High School softball team completed a dream season by knocking off Payson 4-1 in the 3A state championship game.

Riley Nielson struck out 10 batters in the victory, while Yesenia Romero, Sabino's second basewoman, busted out for 3-RBI's.

Sabino finished the season with just one loss. The only setback came against the 4A State championship softball team Salpointe.