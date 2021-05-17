Skip to Content

Sabino baseball caps dream season: 3A State Championship

TEMPE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sabino High School baseball team jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the 3A state championship at Tempe's Diablo Stadium and held on for the 12-8 victory over Odyssey Institute.

Coach Shane Folsom and the Sabercats finished the season with 16 wins and 5 losses.

Sabino was a four-seed in the 3A state playoffs, but swept through the post-season, knocking off the No. 2 seed Odyssey Institute and No. 1 seed Valley Christian in the semi-finals. 

In fact, the team that came closest to Sabino in the playoffs was Tucson-area squad Pusch Ridge, who lost to the Sabercats 6-4 in the state quarterfinals. 

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

