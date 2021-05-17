Sabino baseball caps dream season: 3A State Championship

TEMPE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sabino High School baseball team jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the 3A state championship at Tempe's Diablo Stadium and held on for the 12-8 victory over Odyssey Institute.

Coach Shane Folsom and the Sabercats finished the season with 16 wins and 5 losses.

Sabino players held up four fingers because they've now won THREE titles in a row on the field and felt like they had a championship caliber team to win it last year before #COVID19 shutdown season.



Afterwards Sabercats dedicated this win to their #Classof2020. https://t.co/4PLjdgupvB — David Kelly (@DavidKellyKVOA) May 18, 2021

Sabino was a four-seed in the 3A state playoffs, but swept through the post-season, knocking off the No. 2 seed Odyssey Institute and No. 1 seed Valley Christian in the semi-finals.

In fact, the team that came closest to Sabino in the playoffs was Tucson-area squad Pusch Ridge, who lost to the Sabercats 6-4 in the state quarterfinals.