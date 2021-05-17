Roadrunners get one last shot at ’21 glory

TUCSON (KVOA) -- If the Tucson Roadrunners play in the Pacific Division tournament like they did on Sunday in the regular-season finale, it's going to be a short stay in Irvine, California.

Ontario scored three goals in each period on the way to a 9-4 victory at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners (13-20-3-0) finish in last place in the Pacific Division. They will hold the seventh seed and play No. 4 seed San Jose Tuesday at 1 p.m. in a 1st round divisional Play-in game.

The Reign finished 6th in the division and will play the 5th place Colorado Eagles Tuesday night.

The winners of those two play-in games in Irvine will meet on Wednesday for the right to advance and face regular season champion Henderson in the Pacific Division semifinals.

Cameron Hebig has ten points (3 goals, 7 assists) this season for the Roadrunners

The Silver Knights and No. 2 seed Bakersfield will be the host teams for the semifinal round.

Ivan Prosvetov allowed eight of the nine goals to Ontario on Sunday. Tyler Steenbergen (10), Cam Dineen (3), Jan Jenik (6) and Barrett Hayton (6) scored for Tucson.

The Pacific Division is the lone division conducting a post-season in the American Hockey League as the league opted out of a second straight Calder Cup Playoff tournament due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Roadrunners will enter the post-season looking to win their third division title in four seasons.

