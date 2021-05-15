SOFTBALL: Nielson carries Sabino to state title game
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sabino junior pitcher Riley Nielson struck out 26 batters in 15 innings and drove in the game-winning run with a gap shot double to lead the Sabercats to a 1-0 victory over Empire Friday night in the Conference 3A softball state semifinals at Amphitheater High School.
Sabino (19-1) will face Payson in the championship game on Monday at UA's Hillenbrand Stadium (11:30 a.m.).
Nielson struck out the side in the very first inning, setting the stage for what will go down in history as one of the all-time great post-season performance in Southern Arizona.
She allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter.
Empire’s Vanessa Candito, a close friend of Nielson’s, stood toe-to-toe with her for the first ten innings.
Candito struck out 18, allowing four hits while walking five. Vanessa Brink relieved Candito in the 11th and struck out five in her four innings of work.
Sabino’s Izzy Armijo singled to start the bottom of the 15th inning and scored the only run of the game on Nielson’s opposite-field double to right center.
The Sabercats won all three meetings this season with the Empire, all by one run and all went to extra innings.
Here are all your scores from Friday night’s state tournament action and how the state championship games line up for team’s from Southern Arizona:
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
- (3A) #1 Sabino 1, #4 Empire 0
- (3A) #3 Payson 2, #10 Tanque Verde 0
- (2A) #1 Benson 9, #4 Round Valley 1
- (1A) #3 San Manuel 6, #2 Bagdad3
State Championships
- (1A) #3 San Manuel vs. #1 Williams
- Saturday, Rose Mofford Complex-Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
- (2A) #3 River Valley vs. #1 Benson
- Saturday, Rose Mofford Complex, 7:45 p.m.
- (3A) #3 Payson vs. #1 Sabino
- Monday, Hillenbrand Stadium-Tucson, 11 a.m.
- (4A) #2 Vista Grande vs. #1 Salpointe Catholic
- Monday, Hillenbrand Stadium-Tucson, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
- (2A) #2 Benson vs. 1 Scottsdale Christian
- Saturday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 4 p.m.
- (1A) #3 Ray vs. #1 St. David
- Saturday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 7 p.m.
- (3A) #4 Sabino vs. #2 Odyssey Institute
- Monday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 4 p.m.
- (4A) #4 Salpointe Catholic vs. #2 Mesquite
- Monday, Diablo Stadium-Tucson, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
- (5A) #2 Cienega vs. #1 Casteel
- Saturday, Skyline High School, 3 p.m.
