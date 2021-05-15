SOFTBALL: Nielson carries Sabino to state title game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sabino junior pitcher Riley Nielson struck out 26 batters in 15 innings and drove in the game-winning run with a gap shot double to lead the Sabercats to a 1-0 victory over Empire Friday night in the Conference 3A softball state semifinals at Amphitheater High School.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Sabino 1, Empire 0

Sabino (19-1) will face Payson in the championship game on Monday at UA's Hillenbrand Stadium (11:30 a.m.).

Nielson struck out the side in the very first inning, setting the stage for what will go down in history as one of the all-time great post-season performance in Southern Arizona.

She allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter.

Empire’s Vanessa Candito, a close friend of Nielson’s, stood toe-to-toe with her for the first ten innings.

Candito struck out 18, allowing four hits while walking five. Vanessa Brink relieved Candito in the 11th and struck out five in her four innings of work.

Sabino’s Izzy Armijo singled to start the bottom of the 15th inning and scored the only run of the game on Nielson’s opposite-field double to right center.

The Sabercats won all three meetings this season with the Empire, all by one run and all went to extra innings.

Sabino's Riley Nielson has struck out 10 or more batters in 12 of her appearances this season

Here are all your scores from Friday night’s state tournament action and how the state championship games line up for team’s from Southern Arizona:

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

(3A) #1 Sabino 1, #4 Empire 0

(3A) #3 Payson 2, #10 Tanque Verde 0

(2A) #1 Benson 9, #4 Round Valley 1

(1A) #3 San Manuel 6, #2 Bagdad3

State Championships

(1A) #3 San Manuel vs. #1 Williams Saturday, Rose Mofford Complex-Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

(2A) #3 River Valley vs. #1 Benson Saturday, Rose Mofford Complex, 7:45 p.m.

(3A) #3 Payson vs. #1 Sabino Monday, Hillenbrand Stadium-Tucson, 11 a.m.

(4A) #2 Vista Grande vs. #1 Salpointe Catholic Monday, Hillenbrand Stadium-Tucson, 2 p.m.



BASEBALL

(2A) #2 Benson vs. 1 Scottsdale Christian Saturday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 4 p.m.

(1A) #3 Ray vs. #1 St. David Saturday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 7 p.m.

(3A) #4 Sabino vs. #2 Odyssey Institute Monday, Diablo Stadium-Tempe, 4 p.m.

(4A) #4 Salpointe Catholic vs. #2 Mesquite Monday, Diablo Stadium-Tucson, 7 p.m.



BOYS VOLLEYBALL

(5A) #2 Cienega vs. #1 Casteel Saturday, Skyline High School, 3 p.m.



