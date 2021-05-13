Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor team has Tucson natives giving back

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are opening their 2021 indoor football season on May 21 at Green Bay.

The hometown team who suits up at the Tucson Convention Center had their "media day" on Thursday, May 13.

Two players that have gotten a lot of attention on the team are former Tucson High School standout Antonio Rosales, who plays offensive line, and former Santa Rita defensive back, Cam Gaddis.

Both Rosales and Gaddis have been instrumental in their community involvement with the Sugar Skulls in their hometown.

Here's the Tucson Sugar Skulls complete schedule (after the week one bye)