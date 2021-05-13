Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor team has Tucson natives giving back

Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor team has Tucson natives giving backNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are opening their 2021 indoor football season on May 21 at Green Bay.
The hometown team who suits up at the Tucson Convention Center had their "media day" on Thursday, May 13.
Two players that have gotten a lot of attention on the team are former Tucson High School standout Antonio Rosales, who plays offensive line, and former Santa Rita defensive back, Cam Gaddis.
Both Rosales and Gaddis have been instrumental in their community involvement with the Sugar Skulls in their hometown.
Here's the Tucson Sugar Skulls complete schedule (after the week one bye)
- May 21, 5:05 p.m. @ Green Bay Blizzard
- May 29, 5:05 p.m. @ Duke City Gladiators
- June 5, 6:05 p.m. vs. Iowa Barnstormers
- June 12, 6:05 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers
- June 19, 6:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates
- June 26, 6:05 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers
- July 3, 6:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Rattlers
- July 10, 6:05 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators
- July 17, 7:05 p.m. @ Spokane Shock
- July 24, 6:05 p.m. vs. Bismarck Bucks
- July 31, 6:05 p.m. vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
- Aug. 7, 6:05 p.m. @ Arizona Rattlers
- Aug. 14, 6:05 p.m. vs. Duke City Gladiators
- Aug. 21, 6:05 p.m. @ Northern Arizona Wranglers