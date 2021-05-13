Salpointe softball, baseball advance to state titles

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a battle of being undefeated, Salpointe's softball team busted out with eight runs in the fourth inning to open a nine to one lead, and never looked back as the Lancers knocked off Paradise Honors in the 4A State Semi-Finals.

Canyon Del Oro played in Casa Grande, AZ against Vista Grande High School in the other 4A State Semi-Final and fell just short in the six to five loss.

Had CDO won, it would have been an all-Tucson-area state championship game on Monday.

Now, Salpointe will take on Vista Grande at the University of Arizona's Hillenbrand Stadium for a chance to finish the Lancers' magical unbeaten season at 24-0.

In the baseball playoffs, Sabino advanced to the 3A state title game with the nine to four win over No. 1 seed Valley Christian.

In a 4A baseball showdown in the Phoenix area between Tucson-teams, CDO and Salpointe, the No. 1 seeded Dorados lost a heartbreaker to the Lancers five to one in the semi-finals.

Salpointe will now take on Mesquite High School at Diablo Stadium on May 17 for the 4A State title game.

Congrats are also in order to the Salpointe Beach Volleyball team, who just took home a state title after knocking off Valley Christian in the Phoenix area.