UArizona Women’s Golf advances to NCAA Championships

PALO ALTO (KVOA) - The 22nd ranked Arizona Women's Golf finished in fifth place at five-over-par at the Stanford Regional to qualify for NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats shaved 10 strokes off their first and second-round scores on Wednesday as Yu-Sang Hou shot a career-low round of 66 to propel her into the top five of the individual leaderboards.

Scottsdale, Arizona is the next stop for Arizona as the 2021 NCAA Championships will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club starting on Friday, May 21.

The appearance is the third consecutive season the Wildcats have reached the championships, which includes their NCAA title win in 2018.