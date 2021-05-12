Marana baseball champs dedicated to “Freedom Fighters”

MARANA (KVOA) - A group of 11-year old baseball players from Marana has qualified for the USSSA World Series.

The showdown is just one of many national tournaments the team (Freedom Fighters) will, or has taken part in.

The group of youngsters has placed in the top three in all of the tournaments they've played in, and won a handful of others.

The team takes pride in having the name "Freedom Fighters."

Players say it's their own special way of dedicating their play to first responders.

One of the team's coaches, Nathaniel Chanek, said the team, "formed less than a year ago to keep our kids busy and engaged during the pandemic shut down. So while the shutdowns have created a lot of stress and strain for everyone in the country, we took the opportunity to turn it into something positive for our kids and our local community. And this was only possible with the sponsorship support from a local business leader, Bill Spurbeck and his company MedCare2U."