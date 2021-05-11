Road to State Report: May 11

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tanque Verde Softball had the big win on State Quarterfinal Tuesday.

The 10th seed Hawks went on the road and upset No. 2 Snowflake 5-1.

Sophomore Jessica Thompson did most of the heavy lifting for TVHS. She drove in a pair of runs on offense and pitched all seven innings in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out seven with no walks.

In Conference 5A softball, No. 14 seed Ironwood Ridge won a battle of low seeds topping Gilbert Millennium 5-4 to advance to the state Final Four.

The Nighthawks will face No. 2 seed Canyon View on Thursday. The Jaguars eliminated Cienega 4-3.

All the local top seeds advanced. Salpointe Catholic and Sabino Softball both had easy run-rule victories while Canyon del Oro Baseball overcame blowing a 6-1 lead to beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 8-6.

The Dorados will now face off against rival Salpointe Catholic. It'll be the third meeting this season between the two teams. CDO won both regular season showdowns (5-0 and 5-1).

The game is scheduled to be played at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa but they AIA may move it back down here to Tucson much like they did with Tuesday’s Conference 3A quarterfinal game between Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian.

The Sabercats scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth in that affair and rallied to win (6-4) their third meeting of the season against the rival Lions.

New Mexico State-bound shortstop and pitcher @Jacobwiltshire1 of @sabinobatcats got the win in relief tonight against Pusch Ridge with three strikeouts in two innings. He also scored the go-ahead run in the 6th. #AZPreps365 #asthssports pic.twitter.com/2el9atnclV — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) May 12, 2021

In Conference 1A Baseball, top ranked St. David will play Williams on Friday in the state semifinals at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The winner gets a return date in Tempe on Saturday night for the state title.

No. 1 Benson Softball is in the Conference 2A state semifinals on Friday night against Round Valley at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix.

San Manuel also plays at Rose Mofford on Friday night in a 1A semifinal against Bagdad.

Salpointe Catholic Beach Volleyball beat Gilbert Mesquite 4-1 and will play No. 6 seed Valley Christian in the Division II state championship match at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Queen Creek Casteel High School.

Sabino Baseball is two wins away from winning a second straight Conference 3A state championship

Here are all your scores from Tuesday night's state tournament action:

SOFTBALL

(5A) #1 Willow Canyon 10, #8 Buena 0

(5A) #4 Casteel 5, #4 Mountain View 0

(5A) #14 Ironwood Ridge 5 , #11 Millennium 4

, #11 Millennium 4 (5A) #2 Canyon View 4, #7 Cienega 3

(4A) #1 Salpointe Catholic 15 , #9 Poston Butte 0

, #9 Poston Butte 0 (4A) #3 Canyon del Oro 4 , Cactus 0

, Cactus 0 (3A) #1 Sabino 9 , #9 Winslow 1

, #9 Winslow 1 (3A) #4 Empire 10 , #12 ALA-Gilbert North 0

, #12 ALA-Gilbert North 0 (3A) #10 Tanque Verde 5, #2 Snowflake 1

BASEBALL

(4A) #1 Canyon del Oro 8 , #8 Notre Dame Prep 6

, #8 Notre Dame Prep 6 (4A) #4 Salpointe Catholic 12 , #3 Flagstaff 3

, #3 Flagstaff 3 (3A) #4 Sabino 6 , #5 Pusch Ridge Christian 4

, #5 Pusch Ridge Christian 4 (2A) #12 Scottsdale Prep 12, #4 Tombstone 4

(2A) #2 Benson 4, #7 Phoenix Christian 3

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

(II) #1 Salpointe Catholic 4, #4 Mesquite 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

(5A) #2 Cienega 3 , Millennium 0

, Millennium 0 (4A) #6 Salpointe Catholic 3, #3 Gilbert Christian 1

