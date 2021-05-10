Wildcat Report: May 9

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 7 Arizona Softball found some footing in Eugene on Saturday and Sunday to earn a split of their four-game series with No. 12 Oregon while No. 16 Stanford ended the 12th ranked Wildcats Pac-12 series winning streak on the baseball diamond.

SOFTBALL

Arizona shutout Oregon 2-0 in Eugene behind a stellar performance in the circle by senior Alyssa Denham.

Denham's (17-6) gem was Arizona's fourth-consecutive lights-out performance in the circle by an Arizona pitcher in the series. She went all the way allwoing six hits with six strikeouts.

In three appearances vs. the Ducks, Denham gave up just one run in 15 innings (0.47 ERA).

Alyssa Denham dominated the Ducks this weekend as the Wildcats split their series in Oregon (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics)

Senior shortstop Jessie Harper went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, the 89th of her career. She is just one behind UCLA great Stacy Nuveman for 3rd place on the all-time NCAA Softball home run list.

Arizona (35-10, 12-7) returns home now for senior weekend against No. 2 UCLA. The series begins on Thursday night.

(16-2) #2 UCLA (38-3) (16-4) #5 Washington (39-9) (12-7) #7 Arizona (35-10) (12-9) #10 Arizona State (32-14) (11-10) #12 Oregon (33-15)

BASEBALL

Stanford starting pitcher Alex Williams tossed six scoreless frames as the Cardinal beat UA 8-2 to take two of three in the weekend battle for first place in Pac-12 Baseball

The Cardinal, Wildcats along with Oregon are all tied for first place in the conference with three weekends of play remaining.

(16-8/.667) #9 Arizona (32-13) (14-7/.667) #11 Oregon (30-11) (12-6/.667) #16 Stanford (26-10)

Williams allowed just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Arizona Baseball has two Pac-12 series remaining against Washington at home and on the road versus Oregon State (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Simon Asher)

After a solid 3.1 innings pitcher from starter Austin Smith, the Wildcats bullpen struggled as TJ Nichols and Chandler Murphy combined to give up five runs in three innings of work.

Arizona returns home to Hi Corbett Field to host a three-game Pac-12 series against the Washington Huskies. Game one is set for Friday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. MST.

