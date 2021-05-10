Skip to Content

UA great Zeke NNaji’s sister (5-star) commits to UA women hoops

TUCSON (KVOA) - Coach Adia Barnes and the Women's basketball staff at the University of Arizona aren't just impressed with Maya Nnaji's play on the court, they are undoubtedly impressed at her video-making skills.

The five-star-recruit, Maya Nnaji, made the announcement that she'll be attending the University of Arizona and suiting for the Wildcats via Twitter with a special video. 

In the video, her brother, former UArizona standout Zeke Nnaji, passes her the ball while wearing his Denver Nuggets shirt. 

Maya Nnaji then revealed her UArizona shirt and the fact she's picking the University of Arizona!

Maya Nnaji is the seventh highest-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and has the highest-ranked recruit ever to choose the University of Arizona. 

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

