UA great Zeke NNaji’s sister (5-star) commits to UA women hoops

TUCSON (KVOA) - Coach Adia Barnes and the Women's basketball staff at the University of Arizona aren't just impressed with Maya Nnaji's play on the court, they are undoubtedly impressed at her video-making skills.

The five-star-recruit, Maya Nnaji, made the announcement that she'll be attending the University of Arizona and suiting for the Wildcats via Twitter with a special video.

In the video, her brother, former UArizona standout Zeke Nnaji, passes her the ball while wearing his Denver Nuggets shirt.

Maya Nnaji then revealed her UArizona shirt and the fact she's picking the University of Arizona!

Maya Nnaji is the seventh highest-rated recruit in the class of 2022 and has the highest-ranked recruit ever to choose the University of Arizona.