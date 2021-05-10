Skip to Content

UA alum Bob Baffert pleads his case after illegal drug allegations for winning horse

LOUISVILLE - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is still headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes despite the allegations dealing with the colt’s failed post-race drug test. 

Nogales native and University of Arizona alum Bob Baffert is the horse's trainer, and after Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win, he records his seventh victory in the sport’s premier race. 

Baffert is appealing the positive test but said he will stay away from the  Preakness Stakes in order to not add negative attention to Medina Spirit.

“I go to Baltimore to have a good time. It’s a fun trip,” Baffert said in an Associated Press story. “I don’t want to take away from the horses. I think it’d be a distraction if I went. I think it’d be a distraction if I win. The owners will be there. (Assistant trainer) Jimmy [Barnes] can handle it.”  

“I thought I had had a pretty good relation[ship] with them with all the stuff I’ve done with my Triple Crown winners,” Baffert added, “I’m the face of the sport and I’m trying to promote my sport. And that was a pretty low blow, what they did yesterday. I wish they would’ve called me.”

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

