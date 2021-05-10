UA alum Bob Baffert pleads his case after illegal drug allegations for winning horse

LOUISVILLE - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is still headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes despite the allegations dealing with the colt’s failed post-race drug test.

Nogales native and University of Arizona alum Bob Baffert is the horse's trainer, and after Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win, he records his seventh victory in the sport’s premier race.

Baffert is appealing the positive test but said he will stay away from the Preakness Stakes in order to not add negative attention to Medina Spirit.

“I go to Baltimore to have a good time. It’s a fun trip,” Baffert said in an Associated Press story. “I don’t want to take away from the horses. I think it’d be a distraction if I went. I think it’d be a distraction if I win. The owners will be there. (Assistant trainer) Jimmy [Barnes] can handle it.”

“I thought I had had a pretty good relation[ship] with them with all the stuff I’ve done with my Triple Crown winners,” Baffert added, “I’m the face of the sport and I’m trying to promote my sport. And that was a pretty low blow, what they did yesterday. I wish they would’ve called me.”