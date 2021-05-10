Skip to Content

PCC softball player named all-conference

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College softball player Isabella Escobar received recognition for her play during the 2021 season on Monday.

The freshman infielder from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, N.M., was named third-team All-ACCAC.

Escobar led the Aztecs with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 18 walks and a .819 slugging percentage. Escobar played in 27 games and had 30 hits in 72 at-bats for a .417 batting average. She scored 22 runs and had six doubles. She also finished with a .926 fielding percentage.

In the shortened 2020 season, Escobar hit .375 with two homers and 19 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 18 games.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

