PCC softball player named all-conference

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College softball player Isabella Escobar received recognition for her play during the 2021 season on Monday.

The freshman infielder from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, N.M., was named third-team All-ACCAC.

Escobar led the Aztecs with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 18 walks and a .819 slugging percentage. Escobar played in 27 games and had 30 hits in 72 at-bats for a .417 batting average. She scored 22 runs and had six doubles. She also finished with a .926 fielding percentage.

In the shortened 2020 season, Escobar hit .375 with two homers and 19 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 18 games.