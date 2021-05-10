Aztec golfers vie for national titles

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima College has two players competing individually this week at the NJCAA Golf Championships.

Freshman Victoria Pena is in Daytona Beach, Florida representing the Aztecs. She had an impressive first season as the lone member of the women’s golf program.

The Tucson High product medaled (Top 6 finish) in four of her six events and finished Top 10 in all six starts.

Her best placement was 5th place and she had three 6th place finishes.

Pima's Women's Golf program is anchored by Tucson High grad Victoria Pena (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Stephanie Van Latum)

Wierman qualified to go to Nationals in Lubbock, Texas by taking third place at the Region I Championships.

The Ironwood Ridge 2019 product, in his first season with the Aztecs, put his game together at the right time. He had not had a Top 10 finish all season until his 10-over third place performance at Gold Canyon Golf Resort up in Phoenix.

Wierman initially signed to play at Occidental College in Los Angeles but bounced back to Pima after COVID-19 cancelled the spring side of his freshman season in 2020.

Connor Wierman was a Division II Top 20 finisher in the state in 2018 as a senior at Ironwood Ridge (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Van Latum)

The respective tournaments run through Thursday, May 13.

RESULTS (Round 1)

MEN: (+2) Connor Wierman (74) (t31st)

WOMEN: (+28) Victoria Pena (100) (84th)

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.