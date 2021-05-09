Sweet 16 bound! Arizona Men’s Tennis upsets Kentucky

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Men's Tennis took down No. 17 Kentucky 4-2 Saturday on the Blue Cats home courts to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Arizona Men's Tennis advances to program's 1st Sweet 16

Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant started the day with an upset of the No. 6 doubles pair in the country to clinch the doubles point.

Hassey followed that triumph with a straight sets single win. Herman Hoeyerall and Jonas Ziverts picked up the other two wins for UA.

Arizona (21-7) will play the winner of Sunday's 2nd round match between Tennessee and Memphis on Monday, May 17 at 7 a.m. MST.

You can read more about Saturday historic victory over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

