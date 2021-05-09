SPRING: Road to State opens

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Makayla Morales' bottom of the 8th RBI single Saturday lifted Mountain View to a 6-5 victory over Desert Mountain in the 1st round of the Conference 5A Softball state tournament.

The 5th seed Mountain Lions (18-2) will play at No. 4 seed Gilbert Casteel Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Ceci Sandoval had three hits and a run batted in for Mountain View. Ysela Gradillas, Talia Martin and Nalani Cordova also drove in runs.

Makayla Morales walk-off single to give Marana Mountain View a 6-5 win over Desert Mountain pic.twitter.com/CcCzh8ryj3 — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) May 8, 2021

Here are all the scores from Saturday's state tournament action:

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

(2A) (6) Willcox 1 , (3) River Valley 13

, (3) River Valley 13 (2A) (8) Santa Cruz Valley 1, (1) Benson 11

(1A) (6) Joseph City 9, (3) San Manuel 17

(1A) (7) St. David 6, (2) Baghdad 11

1st round

(5A) (9) Centennial 1, (8) Buena 3

(5A) (10) Cactus Shadow 1, (7) Cienega 12

(5A) (12) Desert Mountain 5, (5) Mountain View 6

(5A) (14) Ironwood Ridge 4 , (3) Sunrise Mountain 3

, (3) Sunrise Mountain 3 (5A) (15) Marana 2, (2) Canyon View 3

(4A) (12) Sahaurita 3, (5) Paradise Honors 11

(4A) (14) Sahauro 4, (3) Canyon del Oro 11

(4A) (16) Apache Junction 0, (1) Salpointe Catholic 11

(3A) (10) Tanque Verde 10 , (7) Page 2

, (7) Page 2 (3A) (13) Pusch Ridge Christian 0, (4) Empire 12

(3A) (16) Thatcher 0, (1) Sabino 10

BASEBALL

1st round

(6A) (12) Tucson 0, (5) South Mountain 6

(5A) (9) Sunnyside 2, (8) Casteel 6

(5A) (10) Catalina Foothills 1, (7) Higley 6

(5A) (11) Apollo 2, (6) Nogales 0

(5A) (12) Marana 1, (5) Sunrise Mountain 2

(5A) (13) Cienega 2, (4) Canyon View 4

(5A) (14) Ironwood Ridge 3, (3) Desert Mountain 11

(4A) (13) Marcos de Niza 1, (4) Salpointe Catholic 11

(4A) (16) Paradise Honors 0, (1) Canyon del Oro 20

(3A) (12) Chino Valley 0, (5) Pusch Ridge Christian 3

3 (3A) (13) Snowflake 0, (4) Sabino 18

(3A) (10) Empire 1, (7) Northwest Christian 4

(2A) (15) Willcox 0, (2) Benson 8

(2A) (13) St. Johns 6, (4) Tombstone 14

(2A) (12) Scottsdale Prep 10, (5) St. Augustine 6

Quarterfinals

(1A) (9) Anthem Prep 1, (1) St. David 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1st round

(5A) (9) Catalina Foothills 0, (8) Higley 3

(5A) (11) Agua Fria 0, (6) Mountain View 3

(5A) (10) Ironwood Ridge 1, (7) Millennium 3

(5A) (15) Ironwood 0, (2) Cienega 3

(4A) (12) Canyon del Oro 0, (5) ALA-Gilbert North 3

(4A) (11) Benjamin Franklin 0, (6) Salpointe Catholic 3

Winners in BOLD

