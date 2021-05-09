SPRING: Road to State opens
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Makayla Morales' bottom of the 8th RBI single Saturday lifted Mountain View to a 6-5 victory over Desert Mountain in the 1st round of the Conference 5A Softball state tournament.
The 5th seed Mountain Lions (18-2) will play at No. 4 seed Gilbert Casteel Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Ceci Sandoval had three hits and a run batted in for Mountain View. Ysela Gradillas, Talia Martin and Nalani Cordova also drove in runs.
Here are all the scores from Saturday's state tournament action:
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
- (2A) (6) Willcox 1, (3) River Valley 13
- (2A) (8) Santa Cruz Valley 1, (1) Benson 11
- (1A) (6) Joseph City 9, (3) San Manuel 17
- (1A) (7) St. David 6, (2) Baghdad 11
1st round
- (5A) (9) Centennial 1, (8) Buena 3
- (5A) (10) Cactus Shadow 1, (7) Cienega 12
- (5A) (12) Desert Mountain 5, (5) Mountain View 6
- (5A) (14) Ironwood Ridge 4, (3) Sunrise Mountain 3
- (5A) (15) Marana 2, (2) Canyon View 3
- (4A) (12) Sahaurita 3, (5) Paradise Honors 11
- (4A) (14) Sahauro 4, (3) Canyon del Oro 11
- (4A) (16) Apache Junction 0, (1) Salpointe Catholic 11
- (3A) (10) Tanque Verde 10, (7) Page 2
- (3A) (13) Pusch Ridge Christian 0, (4) Empire 12
- (3A) (16) Thatcher 0, (1) Sabino 10
BASEBALL
1st round
- (6A) (12) Tucson 0, (5) South Mountain 6
- (5A) (9) Sunnyside 2, (8) Casteel 6
- (5A) (10) Catalina Foothills 1, (7) Higley 6
- (5A) (11) Apollo 2, (6) Nogales 0
- (5A) (12) Marana 1, (5) Sunrise Mountain 2
- (5A) (13) Cienega 2, (4) Canyon View 4
- (5A) (14) Ironwood Ridge 3, (3) Desert Mountain 11
- (4A) (13) Marcos de Niza 1, (4) Salpointe Catholic 11
- (4A) (16) Paradise Honors 0, (1) Canyon del Oro 20
- (3A) (12) Chino Valley 0, (5) Pusch Ridge Christian 3
- (3A) (13) Snowflake 0, (4) Sabino 18
- (3A) (10) Empire 1, (7) Northwest Christian 4
- (2A) (15) Willcox 0, (2) Benson 8
- (2A) (13) St. Johns 6, (4) Tombstone 14
- (2A) (12) Scottsdale Prep 10, (5) St. Augustine 6
Quarterfinals
- (1A) (9) Anthem Prep 1, (1) St. David 11
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1st round
- (5A) (9) Catalina Foothills 0, (8) Higley 3
- (5A) (11) Agua Fria 0, (6) Mountain View 3
- (5A) (10) Ironwood Ridge 1, (7) Millennium 3
- (5A) (15) Ironwood 0, (2) Cienega 3
- (4A) (12) Canyon del Oro 0, (5) ALA-Gilbert North 3
- (4A) (11) Benjamin Franklin 0, (6) Salpointe Catholic 3
Winners in BOLD
