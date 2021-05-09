FC Tucson draws in home opener

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Deri Corfe scored the lone goal Saturday night in FC Tucson's 1-1 draw with Forward Madison SC at Kino North Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Tucson 1, Forward Madison SC 1

A crowd was in attendance for the first time since the end of the 2019 season as 680 watched the Men in Black in their 2021 home opener.

Corfe, playing in his first season with the side, scored in the 51st minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 lead.

The visitors from Wisconsin equalized the match 16 minutes later on a goal by Jake Keegan.

FC Tucson (0-1-1, 1 point, 10th place) returns to action on the road on Sunday, May 16, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Here is the current table in USL League One. The top six teams will qualify for the post-season (Pts) TEAM (W-L-D):

(9) Greenville Triumph SC (3-0-0)

(6) Union Omaha (2-0-0)

(6) Richmond Kickers (2-2-0)

(6) Fort Lauderdale CF (2-3-0)

(3) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (1-0-0)

(3) New England Revolution II (1-1-0)

(3) North Texas SC (1-2-0)

(3) South Georgia Tormenta FC (1-3-0)

(1) Forward Madison SC (0-0-1)

(1) FC Tucson (0-1-1)

(0) Toronto FC II (0-0-0)

(0) North Carolina FC (0-1-0)

