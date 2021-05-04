VOLLEYBALL: Rincon slows but can’t stop No. 2 Cienega

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cienega will be an undefeated team when the Conference 5A Boys Volleyball state tournament begins on Saturday.

The Bobcats knocked off Rincon-University 3-1 (12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15) on the road Tuesday night to finish the regular season without a loss (17-0).

The fact that Cienega dropped the first set was news.

Heather Mott’s squad had won 30 straight sets over their last ten matches but the Rangers came out firing on all cylinders in winning the opener 25-12.

Cienega will likely be the No. 2 seed behind Queen Creek Casteel. The Colts lone defeat this season is to Gilbert Perry, the No. 1 team in Conference 6A.

The Bobcats are led by hitters Matthew Meeker-Hackett (116 kills) and Austin Keen (94 kills). Meeker-Hackett has a 62% kill percentage this season and averages five blocks per match.

Taylor Allen is 3rd on the Cienega Boys Volleyball team in kills this season

Aiden VanHoesen (4 assists per set) and Jaden Bramhall (3 aps) have mostly split the passing duties and Alston Allen leads the defense with 11 digs per match.

The Rangers (7-11) meanwhile are on the tournament bubble. Rincon-U entered the final week of play ranked 16th in 6A and will need to hold that position to go to state.

Other Southern Arizona teams that will likely be in the state tournament mix include:

(5A) #6 Mountain View

(5A) #9 Catalina Foothills

(5A) #10 Ironwood Ridge

(5A) #16 Desert View

(5A) #17 Marana

(5A) #18 Flowing Wells

(4A) #6 Salpointe Catholic

(4A) #12 Canyon del Oro

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.