Nogales native Bob Baffert victory tour after Kentucky Derby win

NOGALES (KVOA) - Proud University of Arizona alum Bob Baffert began his life training horses in a small town on the Arizona/Sonora, Mexico border. Now, he's on top of the racing world.

Baffert continued his victory tour after leading his horse to a win in the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby, which aired live on KVOA-TV.

The horse Baffert trains, Medina Spirit, became the fourth horse he has trained to win the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert said he is also thrilled to see fans in the stands once again after over a year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is such an amazing race. It is a very emotional race, and it was nice to have fans in the stadium," said Baffert, "The fans were great. They were loving it. It is slowly coming back, and there is nothing better than winning a big race like in front of a huge crowd."

Baffert also chimed in on the TODAY show on NBC by saying, "you don't know when it is going to happen. You don't know when you are going to go back. It is the process. It is so hard to get there because you start with 30-thousand foals each year and only 20 of them can run. And I had a group of horses and he was my second or third horse that was going to go there and my other ones got injured and here we show up with Medina. [It was a] longshot but [we] had the greatest jockey on him, Johnny Valazquez, who won the race for me last year in the same fashion. We put him up on the lead, 'Pass me if you can' and nobody could pass him."