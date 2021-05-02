Roadrunners roll Gulls with record-setting scoring night

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners scored a franchise-high nine goals Saturday night in a 9-2 road win over the San Diego Gulls.

The nine goals for Tucson (12-17-2-0) set a franchise record for most goals in a game, evening the season series with the Gulls at four games apiece and retaining the I-8 Border Cup for another year. Jan Jenik and Josh Wilkins both scored a pair of goals, Jenik's two came on the power play.

Ivan Prosvetov started in net for the Roadrunners, making 47 saves in the win, a new career-high for him.

The bad news on the evening was the victory did nothing to improve the Roadrunners position in the division. Tucson remains in last place in the seven-team Pacific Division. The good news on that is it won't matter in terms of the post-season.

Tucson Roadrunners forward Josh Wilkins celebrates after scoring a goal in Saturday night’s victory over the San Diego Gulls (Photo courtesy: San Diego Gulls)

The American Hockey League announced this week that there would not be a traditional Calder Cup Playoffs due the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Each of the league’s five divisions has been provided the opportunity to independently determine its own postseason format. The members of the Pacific Division have chosen to complete the 2020-21 season with a playoff tournament to determine the division champion; members of the other four divisions will not have postseason play.

The format for the Pacific Division tournament will be announced at a later date. The tournament winner will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division.

The Roadrunners continue their final road trip of the season, heading to Texas to take on the Stars beginning Thursday, May 6, at 5:00 p.m. MST at the H-E-B Center.

STAT SHEET

SHOTS ON GOAL: TUC (41) - SD (49)

POWER PLAYS: TUC (3/4) - SD (0/4)

TUCSON SCORING: Jan Jenik (3, 4)(PP, PP), Tyler Steenbergen (9), Josh Wilkins (2, 3), Barrett Hayton (4)(PP), Cameron Crotty (1), Kevin Hancock (3), Kevin Roy (11)

SAN DIEGO SCORING: Alex Limoges (6, 7)

