Wildcats retain rivalry series crown

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Territorial Cup Series trophy is staying in Tucson.

UA Men’s Golf’s winning of the Pac-12 Championship solidified a Wildcat triumph in the rivalry series for a second consecutive year.

Arizona leads 10-7 with just the women’s and men’s track and field points left to be contested.

The victory by Jim Anderson's crew was huge as the Sun Devils have dominated the Wildcats during the series at the Pac-12 Championships, finishing higher in eight of the 11 years.

UA (-41) and ASU (-37) battled and flipped flopped positions all week at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California eventually finishing 1st and 2nd in the conference.

Arizona and Arizona State directly compete in 21 sports annually in which points are awarded for wins. This season that number was reduced to 19 sports as the Sun Devils decided to redshirt their Women’s and Men’s Swimming programs.

The series debuted in 2009-2010 and was originally called the State Farm Territorial Cup Series.

Points in football, soccer, volleyball, women's and men's basketball, gymnastics, baseball, softball, women's and men's tennis and beach volleyball are contested via head-to-head matchups (regular season and post-season).

Points in women's and men's cross country, indoor track, outdoor track, swimming and diving and golf are awarded to the program that finishes higher at Pac-12 Championships.

The Wildcats held a 7.5-4.5 lead in 2020 when the college athletics season was shutdown due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. As a result UA was declared the winner*.

Arizona has now won the Cup in seven+ of the 12 years in which it has been contested.

The two athletics programs tied 10.5-10.5 in 2019-20. The Sun Devils won the trophy that year by way of their higher finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup (ASU-19th, UA-41st)^.

The Wildcats lead the Territorial Cup series all-time 7-5

The Learfield Directors' Cup standing is the official tie-breaker in the series.

(2009-10) Arizona (10.5-7.5)

(2010-11) Arizona (11.5-6.5)

(2011-12) Arizona (12.5-7.5)

(2012-13) Arizona (9.5-8.5)+

(2013-14) Arizona State (11.5-8.5)

(2014-15) Arizona State (12.5-7.5)

(2015-16) Arizona State (10.5-8.5)

(2017-18) Arizona (11-10)

(2018-19) Arizona State (10.5-10.5)^

(2019-20) Arizona (7.5-4.5)*

(2020-21) Arizona

Among the big wins for UA this year was men's tennis' 4-0 victory over the Sun Devils giving that program their first win in the Cup series.

Arizona Soccer continued their dominance over the Sun Devils although the ladies had to play a home-and-home this season to secure the point.

ASU stomped Arizona 70-7 to keep the prized football point for a fourth straight season. The Sun Devils also picked up surprising wins in softball and earned a split in women's basketball.

The final two events in the series will be the women's and men's track and field points which will be contested at the Pac-12 Championships at USC May 14-16.

Here's how the Territorial Cup Series has played out thus far:

Arizona (10)

Women's Cross Country

Men's Cross Country

Women's Soccer

Men's Indoor Track and Field

Men’s Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Baseball

Men’s Tennis

Men’s Golf

Arizona State (7)

Football

Women's Gymnastics

Women's Indoor Track and Field

Softball

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Golf

Split

Women’s Basketball

Volleyball

+ News 4 Tucson's David Kelly was on the IMG College staff at Arizona that helped to create the rivalry series and as a result, he declares UA the winner of the famed disputed 2012-13 year based on the rules of the series as they stood before ASU added Indoor Track and Field and the two schools mutually agreed to make the sport a part of the series beginning in 2013-14