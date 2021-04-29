Skip to Content

Nogales native Baffert teams up with Patriot’s Belichick before Kentucky Derby

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fans at the University of Arizona, along the border in Ambos Nogales and all throughout the state, will be cheering on the native son, Bob Baffert, as he brings another horse into this weekend's Kentucky Derby.

Baffert, who graduated from Nogales High School, spent some time with the legendary New England Patriots Football Coach Bill Belichick as they both await the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

"It's such an honor really to be here with you Bob [Baffert] and I have so much respect for what you've done, and I know racing is a tough profession," Bill Belichick said. "You get one shot at it. There's no halftime, there are no timeouts to make adjustments. You know once they come out of the gate, that's it. You've got two minutes to win and that s an incredible skill, I have so much admiration for what you do."

Baffert responded, "Thank you Bill [Belichick], you know what we have in common is that we... get good players, but we know what to do with them when we get them. And that's the thing, and it's all about results. Except in the Derby. I'm running against 19 teams all at once, you know. Yeah, that's what makes the Kentucky Derby so, so tough, so difficult."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

