Doubly sweet! UA wins Pac-12 team and individual golf titles

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The crown fits better twice you might say.

No. 21 Arizona Men's Golf led by senior individual champion Brad Reeves held off rival Arizona State and a hard-charging Stanford Cardinal squad on Wednesday to win the Pac-12 Championship by four shots at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California.

The senior Reeves had to birdie the 18th hole to force a playoff with Stanford's Henry Shimp at 16-under. After both players birdied the 18th again on the 1st extra hole, Reeves won it on the second with another birdie.

He is the 8th Wildcat to win the Pac-12 Championship and it's the ninth occassion in which a UA player has hoisted the trophy as Jason Gore did it twice (1993, 1994).

Gore, like Reeves, won both his titles in a playoff as did Honeck in 2008.

The Wildcats as a team win their 4th conference title (1987, 1991, 2004).

🏆 CHAMPIONS of the Conference of Champions 🏆#BearDown pic.twitter.com/n2KyQWluQ8 — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) April 28, 2021

UA also by finishing ahead of the Sun Devils won clinched the Territorial Cup Series trophy the Wildcats athletics program. It's the second straight year Arizona has won the rivalry series and seventh time overall.

Arizona's conference championship will solidify its positioning for NCAA Regionals selection, which will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. (MST) on the Golf Channel. The six NCAA sites are hosted by Ball State, Florida State, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Washington.

You can read more about the Wildcats' Pac-12 Championship performance over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

UA MEN'S GOLF PAC-12 INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

Paul Nolen (1984) *

Larry Silveira (1987)

Manny Zerman (1991)

Jason Gore (1993)^

Jason Gore (1994)^

Ricky Barnes (2001)

Henry Liaw (2004)

Creighton Honeck (2008)^

Brad Reeves (2021)^

* (Nolen tied for the title with USC's Mike Blewett)

^ Won in a playoff

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.