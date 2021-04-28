Wildcat Breakdown: The Tommy Lloyd era begins

TUCSON (KVOA) -- After 12 seasons there is a new men's basketball coach at the University of Arizona.

Tommy Lloyd arrives from Gonzaga after the school and Sean Miller parted ways in early April.

Wildcat Breakdown: One-on-one with Tommy Lloyd

UA is Lloyd's first job as a head coach in college basketball. He has spent the last 20 years as an assistant for Mark Few, helping to build the Bulldogs into one of the best programs in the west.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly chats one-on-one with the new Arizona bench boss.

The fellas dive into Lloyd's reputation of being a great overseas recruiter, why UA was the only place to which he'd leave Gonzaga, how he'll begin to forge relationships with his new players as well as what fans can expect to see when his first team hits the floor next season.

During the non-football season, Kelly is joined on Wildcat Breakdown by an array of analysts who include former UA athletes and local, regional and national sports media personalities.

Tommy Lloyd tells News 4 Tucson's David Kelly that his Wildcat teams will play fast

