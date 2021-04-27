FC Tucson women’s team announces new season

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson has announced that the women's team will return to play in the Women's Premier Soccer League in 2021.

The FC Tucson women's team canceled the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a year-long hiatus, we are delighted to make this long-awaited announcement of FC Tucson Women’s return to action,” said Amanda Powers, president of FC Tucson. “Our women’s side is a major piece of our club and I can’t wait to see much more success for Kelly Pierce and her staff. This club is committed to growing the game at all levels and this commitment would not be possible without FC Tucson Women.”

FC Tucson's women's squad will begin the season at Kino Stadium on June 4 against El Paso Surf.

Former FC Tucson Women's player and captain, Kelly Pierce, will return as the club’s head coach.

“Our whole staff and everyone behind the scenes is very excited to come back,” said Kelly Pierce. “The WPSL hiatus was unfortunate but it was the safest thing to do at the time. We are excited about the coming season and have every expectation that we will be bringing some quality women's soccer to Kino Stadium again this year.”

The team will have an open tryout at the Kino Sports Complex on Sunday, May 16.

Interested players should register for the May 16 tryout at fctucson.com/fctwomentrials.

Contact Team Administrator Charlie MacCabe at charliemacc2@msn.com or call 520-405-6535 for additional information.