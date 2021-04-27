Board honors Sunnyside Wrestling Team’s 34th state title

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Sunnyside Unified School District recognized the legendary Sunnyside High School Blue Devil wrestling team Tuesday night.

The ceremony took place before the SUSD Board Meeting and commemorated the Blue Devils for winning the Division I state tournament at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley in March.

The Blue Devils, led by Coach Anthony Leon, won the school's 34th state championship, by scoring 198 team points over runner-up Liberty, which scored 166.5 points.

The Sunnyside Unified School District also honored Freshman standout wrestler, Audrey Jimenez for winning the first-ever girls state championship in Sunnyside High School’s history.

She is also the first female to ever win a state title in Arizona, as she has been competing at the national level for several years.