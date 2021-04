AUSTIN, Texas (KVOA) - Former Salpointe Catholic High School standout Bijan Robinson continues to impress college football fans.

In the Texas Longhorns Spring Football game, the sophomore running back scored the first touchdown of the matchup and had a number of big plays.

Robinson, the Tucson native, averaged a school-record of 8.2 yards per carry as a freshman.

He is an early-season Heisman Trophy candidate.