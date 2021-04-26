Fisch’s jacket honors legendary UArizona Coach Dick Tomey

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another big takeaway from the University of Arizona Wildcat football spring scrimmage dealt with Jed Fisch's "jacket-tribute" to legendary coach, Dick Tomey.

During the game, Fisch wore an old-school windbreaker with the UArizona Wildcat mascot, "Rufus."

It was a jacket similar to what Dick Tomey often sported during his career, which included the Fiesta Bowl victory for the Wildcats vs. Miami back in 1994.

"You know every day we practice at Tomey Field and we see that mural of him in this jacket," said Jedd Fisch. "I just said to Barry, our equipment manager, I said 'Barry, we've got to honor the best head coach that's been here.'"

Arizona great Tedy Bruschi, who played under Dick Tomey said, "[Fisch] told me he was going to do that and it was like 'man'. It makes me feels so much more strongly about him."

Holding back a big grin, Bruschi added, "little things like that are so important to a lot of people, and it was important to me too. I told him after the game it was a nice touch to kind of tug on the jacket, man that's a nice touch."