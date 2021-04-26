Aztec Report: May 25

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pima Women's Basketball ended their run at the National Tournament while Men's Soccer's win streak was ended.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The No. 9 seeded Aztecs fell to No. 7 Arkansas State University Mid-South 65-47 in the Seventh Place Consolation Bracket Final game on the final day of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The Aztecs (5-5) were led by Sierra Mich’l who finished the game with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Fellow sophomore Fama Thiam (Highland HS) also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Aztecs women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus sits at 297 career wins at Pima.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 Pima dropped its first match of the 2020-21 season on Saturday at No. 5 ranked Phoenix College, losing 1-0.

The Aztecs (6-1) finished with eight shots on goal and sophomore goalkeeper Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with 11 saves.

PCC is off until Saturday when they host Scottsdale at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Aztecs earned an 11th ACCAC conference sweep of the season on Saturday as it took two from Cochise College, winning 3-1 and 10-0.

Pitchers Bradon Zastrow and Noah Estrella (Flowing Wells HS) threw complete-games combining to give up one earned run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts.

Bradon Zastrow threw his fourth complete-game of the season in a 3-1 win over Cochise (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

Sophomore Angel Ochoa (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the day 3 for 6 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Aztecs (35-9, 26-7) will be back home on Tuesday when they host Arizona Western College. First pitch is at noon.

SOFTBALL

Pima could not stop 12th ranked Yavapai College’s (25-5, 20-2) offense on Saturday as the Roughriders swept a doubleheader (11-3 and 22-9) from the Aztecs.

The Aztecs (8-14, 8-14 in ACCAC) hit five home runs on the day; two by freshman Isabella Escobar but Yavapai (25-5, 20-2) scored 33 runs.

The two teams will meet again for a doubleheader in Tucson on Thursday. First pitch will be at 1 p.m.

