Sweep Sunday: No. 18 Cats make it three in a row over USC

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Daniel Susac and Nik McClaughry each drove in a pair of runs as No. 18 Arizona beat visiting USC 8-4 Sunday at Hi Corbett Field to complete a three-game weekend sweep.

The Wildcats (27-11, 11-6) have won five straight Pac-12 Conference series but this was the first one they were able to sweep.

Junior transfer Austin Smith picked up his first win for UA despite pitching just 3.1 innings.

In college by rule (SECTION 25, Rule B-3), if a coach makes it known before the game that his starting pitcher is on a pitch count and that he plans to use three or more pitchers, the win can be credited to the starter should he leave with the lead and it’s never surrendered at any point after.

Arizona is in 4th place in the Pac-12 but has the most conference wins currently with 12

Smith walked three and gave up one earned run but did not allow a hit. UA led 4-1 in the 4th when he was relieved by Chandler Murphy after making 69 pitches.

Murphy also pitched 3.1 innings giving up two runs while striking out six.

Vince Vannelle had a strong performance on the back end to finish the game, retiring all seven batters he faced over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

Jacob Berry hit his fifth home run in as many games, giving him a team-high 11 on the season.

Arizona will host the Utah Utes this coming weekend.

