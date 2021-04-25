Julio, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 2-1

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Anderson Julio scored two goals in his Major League Soccer debut Saturday night as Real Salt Lake opened its 2021 season with a 2-1 road win over Minnesota United.

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota United 1

Julio's two goals came ten minutes apart in the first half (31', 41') of the match. Rubio Rubín assisted on both tallies.

Robin Lod scored the lone goal for Minnesota (0-2-0).

Real Salt Lake (1-0-0) had a bye in Week 1 of the Major League Soccer season. RSL will return to action next Saturday (May 1) in a second road contest against Sporting Kansas City at 11 a.m. MST.

