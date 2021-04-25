Julio, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 2-1
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Anderson Julio scored two goals in his Major League Soccer debut Saturday night as Real Salt Lake opened its 2021 season with a 2-1 road win over Minnesota United.
Julio's two goals came ten minutes apart in the first half (31', 41') of the match. Rubio Rubín assisted on both tallies.
Robin Lod scored the lone goal for Minnesota (0-2-0).
Real Salt Lake (1-0-0) had a bye in Week 1 of the Major League Soccer season. RSL will return to action next Saturday (May 1) in a second road contest against Sporting Kansas City at 11 a.m. MST.
