Skip to Content

Julio, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 2-1

1:56 am Sports

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Anderson Julio scored two goals in his Major League Soccer debut Saturday night as Real Salt Lake opened its 2021 season with a 2-1 road win over Minnesota United.

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota United 1

Julio's two goals came ten minutes apart in the first half (31', 41') of the match. Rubio Rubín assisted on both tallies.

Robin Lod scored the lone goal for Minnesota (0-2-0).

Real Salt Lake (1-0-0) had a bye in Week 1 of the Major League Soccer season. RSL will return to action next Saturday (May 1) in a second road contest against Sporting Kansas City at 11 a.m. MST.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

2021 is the 26th season of Major League Soccer in the United States
Author Profile Photo

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

More Stories

Skip to content