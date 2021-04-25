A perfect day of fun ends Fisch’s 1st UA spring

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Team Gronk (Red) made a key late defensive stop Saturday at Arizona Stadium to beat Team Bruschi (Blue) 17-13 in the annual Arizona Football Spring Game.

Team Gronk had most of their success through the air whole Team Bruschi carved out an impressive ground game.

Gunner Cruz completed 5-of-7 passes for 110 yards for Team Gronk. He hit a beautiful 61-yard strike down the left sideline to Jamarye Joiner in the 1st half. Unfortunately Joiner was injured on the play and did not return.

Cruz threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Stacy Marshall on a gadget play that involved a hand off to Stevie Rocker who got rid of the ball to Jalen "Boobie Curry" just as he was being hit by Rourke Freeburg, Curry then flipped the ball back to Cruz who hit Marshall down the field for the score.

Incumbent starting quarterback Will Plummer took the majority of the snaps for Team Bruschi. He finished 10-of-21 for 140 yards including a 48-yard strike to Stanley Berryhill who beat Malik Hausman on the play.

Tight end Bryce Wolma had a 28-yard catch that could have been disasterous when he tumbled into the sideline and rolled into the lower half of Arizona alum and honorary coach Rob Gronkowski ('09).

2019 opt-out Darius "Bam" Smith closed out his return with a busy day. He carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards. Smith however dropped a late pass that could have allowed Team Bruschi to pull out the win.

Gunner Cruz and the Team Gronk offense lineup in the kneel down formation before Cruz throws a deep pass to Gronkowski for a touchdown

Michael Wiley, who was limited this spring, ran for a short touchdown for Team Gronk.

The good news for head coach Jedd Fisch is there were no turnovers in the contest.

Shontrail Key was credited with a pair of sacks for Team Gronk. Dion Wilson Jr. also had a sack for the Red team, Kyon Barrs and Alex Navarro-Silva were credited with tackles for loss. Hausman broke up three passes.

Isaiah Johnson had a sack for the Blue team, transfer cornerback Isaiah Rutherford from Notre Dame had a tackles for loss and broke up a pass.

The game ended with Cruz throwing a deep bomb to Gronkowski who made the catch and out ran alumni cornerback Shaq Richardson ('13) for a touchdown. The players on the Red team, who were actually wearing white jerseys, celebrated with Gronk in the north end zone.

Jedd Fisch is trying to build a national brand at Arizona

A COVID-19 protocol capacity crowd of 5,000 fans watched the event which featured the Pride of Arizona Band as well as the UA Cheerleaders and Pomline.

UA Basketball head coaches Adia Barnes and Tommy Lloyd served as honorary captains as over 200 football alumni were said to have been present for the weekend festivities.

The highlight of which was Gronkowski putting his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after catching a pass from a helicopter hovering 620-feet in the air above Arizona Stadium. He completed the feat on his third try.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.