BASEBALL: No. 18 Wildcats top USC for fifth straight Pac-12 series win

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 18th ranked Arizona scored seven runs in the last three innings to come from behind and beat USC 10-6 Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats (26-11, 11-6) have won at least two-of-three in their last five Pac-12 series (Oregon, California, Arizona State, Washington State and USC).

UA can make it a three-game sweep over the Trojans when the series wraps on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Cats offense hammered out 17 hits, including seven doubles and two home runs. Nik McClaughry and Brandon Boissiere each drove in three runs.

Daniel Susac hit his 10th home run of the season. Fellow true freshmen Jacob Berry also homered and the two have combined to hit 19 home runs through the first 37 games of the year.

While the Arizona offense went to work late, the Wildcats' bullpen of Chandler Murphy, Randy Abshier, Dawson Netz and Riley Cooper combined to allow just one run over the final 3.1 innings.

