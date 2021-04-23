AHL: Roadrunners even series with Colorado

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ivan Prosvetov stopped 33-of-35 shots Friday night to lead the Tucson Roadrunners to a 3-2 home victory over the visiting Colorado Eagles.

Prosvetov (7-5, AHL) is 2-2 since returning from his Taxi Squad appearance in the National Hockey League with the parent Arizona Coyotes.

The 22-year old made his NHL debut on March 31 relieving Adin Hill in a 9-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He gave up five goals in that appearance.

Prosvetov totaled nine goals allowed on 51 shots in three games (82.4%-save percentage). His final appearance was his lone start on April 12 in a 4-2 loss again in Denver to the Avalanche.

Tucson got goals from Nate Sucese, Tyler Steenbergen and Michael Carcone.

The Roadrunners (11-15-2-0) wrap up both the weekend series and their overall season series with the Colorado Eagles (12-10-2-1) in a Sunday afternoon rubber match at 1:00 p.m. MST.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made three appearances for the Arizona Coyotes during his callup to the parent-club

STAT SHEET

SHOTS ON GOAL: COL (35) - TUC (31)

POWER PLAYS: COL (1/2) - TUC (0/4)

COLORADO SCORING: Jean-Luc Foudy (3), Alex Newhook (2) (PP)

TUCSON SCORING: Nate Sucese (6), Tyler Steenbergen (7), Michael Carcone (12)

