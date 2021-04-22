PCC basketball remains alive in big tourney

HICKORY, NC (KVOA) - The Pima Community College women's basketball team has lived to see another game in the NJCAA, Division II National Tournament.

After losing in the first round, the Aztecs rebounded by beating the 16th ranked, North Platte Community College 69-58.

Pima is a nine-seed, and overcame 26 turnovers in the victory.

The Aztecs remain alive in the consolation bracket and will suit up on Friday against Grand Rapids Community College.

Tipoff is set for 10 a.m.

“Any win at Nationals is a good win," said Pima women's basketball coach Todd Holthaus. "We weren’t pretty, but we were gritty." He added, "We often time look like a team that’s only played eight games. However, these ladies earned their opportunity, and we get to play again tomorrow. [That's] all we can ask for.”

The Aztecs fell in their opening round game on Tuesday against No. 8 Illinois Central College 77-67.