Pueblo exchange student’s American dream becomes reality despite COVID setbacks

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 has robbed countless kids out of a memorable school and sports season. That list includes a Pueblo High School exchange student from Northern Italy who was hoping to play tennis for the Warriors.

However, thanks to an Amphi High School coach, the American dream for Gabriele Fornasari of taking part in a competition in the U.S. has become a reality.

Fornasari's dream of representing his host high school in sports has come true. As the only member of Pueblo's boy's tennis squad, Gabriele won the only match of the season; 6-3, 6-1 vs. Amphi.

"It's really big for me," said Fornasari, "It's a really great experience for me to play against these guys."

Amphi High School girls tennis coach Tom Danehy explained how he helped Gabriele's match come about.

"We got there a little early, and I saw this kid, young man, sitting on the steps of the gym with a tennis racquet in his hand," Danehy said. "He didn't have anything to do. So, I walked up to him and started talking to him, and found out he was a foreign exchange student from Italy."

Since Pueblo didn't have enough players suiting up for a full tennis team because of COVID-19 concerns, Gabriele wasn't able to take part in the season.

Pueblo High School tennis coach Mario Reyes has been practicing with Gabriele daily.

Reyes says he's seen a similar drive in all Pueblo's exchange students, "because they're competitive and they do want to learn the sport and be good at it. No exception with Gabriele."

Gabriele just picked up tennis in the U.S. He was thrilled to also be able to represent Pueblo High School in a mixed doubles match, which was truly international.

The doubles match included players from Northern Italy, Sudan, Hawaii and Thailand.

"We're from all different parts of the world, and it's really great that we're all coming together," said Ni Mae, from Thailand, who suits up for the Amphi tennis team.

Gabriele says he's gracious for the opportunities he has gotten. However, COVID-19 has affected his exchange experience greatly.

"I have to say, it has been tough because my school has been on remote for almost all the time I have been here," Gabriele said. "So, I spent more than a month without actually meeting someone."

Gabriele also said he has no regrets and that, by being able to study abroad at a school on Tucson's south side, he's been able to not just learn from the American culture, but, also the Mexican culture, with the majority of students at Pueblo High School of Mexican-American descent.

Gabriele points out, in some cases, it's a two-nation destination and vacation.