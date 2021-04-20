Transfers like Rutherford could speed Cats ascension

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona is hoping transfer Isaiah Rutherford is what the Wildcats defense needs to replace one of the better cornerbacks the program has had in recent years in Lorenzo Burns.

Rutherford is a Sacramento, California product who arrives in Tucson after spending two years at Notre Dame.

The defensive back redshirted the 2019 season and appeared in just three of the Irish’s 12 games last Fall.

He was a Top 25 cornerback coming out of high school and held offers from several top collegiate programs including Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

Isaiah Rutherford held offers from some of the best college football programs in the country coming out of high school

Rutherford has worked with the first team for most of spring practice opposite Christian Roland-Wallace.

He was attracted to UA because of defensive coordinator Don Brown's aggressive scheme that allows the cornerbacks to play a lot of man-to-man coverage.

Burns played in five seasons with the Wildcats (2016-2020). He had nine interceptions, all of which came in two seasons.

Burns picked off four passes in his 2017 redshirt-freshman campaign and followed that up with four as a junior in 2019.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.