WOMEN: Aztecs as prepared as can be for national run

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Six games and let’s play for a title.

Welcome to 2021 for the Pima Women’s Basketball team.

The 9th-seeded Aztecs will face No. 8 seed Illinois Central Tuesday night in the opening round of the NJCAA Division National Tournament. PCC will do so having played just six times this season.

Pima’s 14-game season was initially scheduled to begin on January 26 but the school’s strict COVID-19 protocols shutdown the Aztecs season for seven weeks.

Todd Holthaus’ ladies didn’t see the floor until March 16th.

They played a truncated five-game ACCAC schedule going 2-3 against their Division I counterparts and then flew to Dallas to take on Mountain View for a re-drawn district championship game.

The Aztecs cruised to a 79-51 win, clinching the program’s seventh trip to the National Tournament since Holthaus arrived on the scene 14 years ago.

Pima is playing in the National Tournament for the seventh time

Pima didn’t get to take their earned trip to Nationals in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and for a minute it looked like the same outcome might transpire in 2021.

The annual event is typically held in suburban Detroit, Michigan. That state though currently has the highest cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The infection rates in Michigan are certainly not conducive at the moment to hosting a national basketball tournament so the NJCAA earlier this month made the determination to move to the event to Hickory, North Carolina.

Pima was initially scheduled to play Morton (IL) but the Panthers were forced to opt-out of the event due to their own COVID-19 protocols.

The Aztecs are led by sophomore forward Sierra Mich'l who averages 14 points and six rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Fama Thiam comes in at 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while freshman guard Luisayde Chavez scores 11 points with five rebounds per contest.

Sierra Mich'l at 14 points per game is Pima's leading scorer

This is Illinois Central’s 18th trip to the National Tournament, 2nd most of any school. The Cougars (18-3) have won six titles, second only to Kirkwood’s (IA) seven championships.

Kirkwood is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. If the Eagles advance, they will play the winner of Pima-Illinois Central in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tipoff for the Cougars and Aztecs is 6 p.m. Tucson time and can be watched at njcaa.org/network by subscription only.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.