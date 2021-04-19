Liu wins Tucson’s Symetra Tour event

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ruixin Liu (China) came from six shots down on Sunday to win the Symetra Tour's Casino del Sol Classic at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson.

Liu birdied the last four holes to force a playoff with Florida State grad Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) at 15-under par. Metraux had led by five shots at the beginning of the final round.

Both players made par on the first playoff hole, Liu birdie the second extra hole for the victory.

It's Liu's sixth career win on tour and second this year, both in Arizona, that she won in a two-hole playoff.

Gigi Stoll, a member of UA's 2018 national championship team, finished 3rd (-13). She birdied the 16th and 17th holes before bogeying the 18th and finishiing two shots back. Stoll is currently in 8th place this season on the Symetra Tour money list.

Gigi Stoll needs to finish in the Symetra Tour's Top 10 in winnings to get her LPGA Tour card

This is her third season on the Symetra Tour and Sunday was her fourth Top 5 finish.

Symetra is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. The Top 10 money-winners at the end of the 20-event season receive their LPGA Tour card for the following season. The Casino del Sol Classic was the 3rd event on the 2021 schedule.

UA ('17) and Salpointe Catholic ('14) graduate Krystal Quihuis finished tied for 40th at one-under par. She had not made the cut at the season's initial two events.

The 24-year old is playing her fourth season on the tour. She has six Top 20 finishes and one placement in the Top 5.

Quihuis told News 4 Tucson she changed her swing during the Pandemic in an effort to, "make more birdies". She had 18 birdies to 11 bogeys with four double-bogeys on the weekend.

Krystal Quihuis stares down her approach shot at the Par 4 9th hole at Sewailo Golf Club

Current UA players and sisters Yu-Sang (+3) and Vivian Hou (+4) and Wildcat alum Alejandra Llaneza (+3) played the first two rounds of the event but did not make the cut.

Here is a look at the current top-10:

Ruixin Liu - $64,558 Sophie Hausmann (Nottuln, Germany)- $30,696 Fatima Fernandez Cano (Santiago de Compostela, Spain) - $26,244 Sophia Schubert (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) - $20,745 Morgane Metraux - $20,344 Haylee Harford (Leavittsburg, Ohio) - $18,770 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (Sherbooke, Quebec) - $16,919 Gigi Stoll (Beaverton, Oregon) - $16,732 Esther Henseleit (Hamburg, Germany) - $12,097 Isi Gabsa (Munich, Germany) - $10,957

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.