Aztec Report: April 18

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Seungeon Kim scored a pair of 1st half goals to lead No. 1 Pima to a 3-0 win over winless Glendale.

Kim leads the Aztecs (5-0) in points (10) and is tied with Manuel Quiroz for team lead in goals (3).

Sam Loussou scored his first goal of the season backing a clean sheet for goalkeeper Michah Gun, who was making his 1st start of the season.

Here is what happened this weekend with the rest of the Aztecs sports teams:

Pima College players Manuel Quiroz (8), Sam Loussou (14) and Saul Lopez (12) discuss a call with a game official during the Aztecs 3-0 home win over Glendale

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The Aztecs left Saturday morning for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in North Carolina.

Pima (3-3) will face Illinois Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tucson time. The Aztecs' original opponent Morton (IL) opted out of the event.

VOLLEYBALL

Pima (4-9) closed out the 2020-21 season going 1-2 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The Aztecs played the maximum 15 sets in their three matches.

Pima Volleyball advanced to the National Tournament for the 1st time in program history (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

SOFTBALL

Pima (8-10, 8-10 in ACCAC) bounced back after dropping the first game to earn a doubleheader split on Saturday against No. 17 ranked Arizona Western.

Freshman Anisah Triste had a great day at the plate going 6-for-7 with three RBIs. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) was 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

BASEBALL

Pima (31-9, 22-8 in ACCAC) split a doubleheader with Yavapai, winning 8-2 and losing 8-5.

Freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 4-for-8 on the day with three RBIs.

TRACK AND FIELD

Sophomore jumper Mikhail Browne earned two first place finishes at Mesa Outdoor Invitational

He inched closer to setting a national qualifier in the long jump as he set a season-best mark and took first place at 7.13 meters (23-feet, 4.75-inches).

He also took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 14.77 meters (48-feet, 5.50-inches).

Freshman Ali Mohamed (Desert View HS) took first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.88 meters (6-feet, 2-inches).

Freshman Gabriel Puelo earned first place in the 1,500 meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 05.68 seconds.

Sophomore Eliza Littlewood (Campo Verde HS) earned a season-best jump and set a national qualifier in the long jump as she finished in first place with a mark of 5.57 meters (18-feet, 3.25-inches)

Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) took first place in the high jump as she tied her season-best mark at 1.58 meters (5-feet, 2.25-inches).

Sophomore Raelynn Fair (South Mountain HS) placed first in the triple jump at 10.89 meters (35-feet, 8.75-inches).

