Aztec Report: April 18
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Seungeon Kim scored a pair of 1st half goals to lead No. 1 Pima to a 3-0 win over winless Glendale.
Kim leads the Aztecs (5-0) in points (10) and is tied with Manuel Quiroz for team lead in goals (3).
Sam Loussou scored his first goal of the season backing a clean sheet for goalkeeper Michah Gun, who was making his 1st start of the season.
Here is what happened this weekend with the rest of the Aztecs sports teams:
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Aztecs left Saturday morning for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in North Carolina.
Pima (3-3) will face Illinois Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tucson time. The Aztecs' original opponent Morton (IL) opted out of the event.
VOLLEYBALL
Pima (4-9) closed out the 2020-21 season going 1-2 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Aztecs played the maximum 15 sets in their three matches.
SOFTBALL
Pima (8-10, 8-10 in ACCAC) bounced back after dropping the first game to earn a doubleheader split on Saturday against No. 17 ranked Arizona Western.
Freshman Anisah Triste had a great day at the plate going 6-for-7 with three RBIs. Freshman Jazmin Ayala (Sunnyside HS) was 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
BASEBALL
Pima (31-9, 22-8 in ACCAC) split a doubleheader with Yavapai, winning 8-2 and losing 8-5.
Freshman Daniel Durazo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was 4-for-8 on the day with three RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sophomore jumper Mikhail Browne earned two first place finishes at Mesa Outdoor Invitational
He inched closer to setting a national qualifier in the long jump as he set a season-best mark and took first place at 7.13 meters (23-feet, 4.75-inches).
He also took first place in the triple jump with a mark of 14.77 meters (48-feet, 5.50-inches).
Freshman Ali Mohamed (Desert View HS) took first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.88 meters (6-feet, 2-inches).
Freshman Gabriel Puelo earned first place in the 1,500 meter race with a time of 4 minutes, 05.68 seconds.
Sophomore Eliza Littlewood (Campo Verde HS) earned a season-best jump and set a national qualifier in the long jump as she finished in first place with a mark of 5.57 meters (18-feet, 3.25-inches)
Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) took first place in the high jump as she tied her season-best mark at 1.58 meters (5-feet, 2.25-inches).
Sophomore Raelynn Fair (South Mountain HS) placed first in the triple jump at 10.89 meters (35-feet, 8.75-inches).
Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.
Pima Athletics contributed to this story.