BASEBALL: Sunnyside scraps out a 6-4 win over Cienega

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sunnyside scored three runs in the bottom of the 5th Tuesday night to break a 3-3 tie and beat visiting Cienega 6-4.

The Blue Devils (9-2) are currently the 2nd highest ranked Southern Arizona Conference 5A baseball team (8th) behind Ironwood Ridge (7th).

Sunnyside for all the success they’ve had on the youth level has played in just two high school state championship games (1991, 1994). The Blue Devils lost both of those title chances under Pima County Sports Hall of Fame coach Ernie Palomarez.

Palomarez’s teams did though reach the state semifinals 15 times during his tenure.

The Blue Devils got a solid performance on the mound from Gerardo Grijalva. The senior is one of the best pitchers this season in Conference 5A.

Devin Lopez drove in a pair of runs for the Bobcats (5-6) and is hitting over .400 in 2021.

Here are your top Southern Arizona baseball teams so far this season:

Sunnyside starting pitcher Gerardo Grijalva is Top 5 in Conference 5A in strikeouts

1A

#6 St. David

2A

#1 Tombstone

#5 Benson

#9 St. Augustine

3A

#3 Sabino

#6 Pusch Ridge Christian

#8 Empire

4A

#3 Canyon del Oro

#4 Salpointe Catholic

5A

#7 Ironwood Ridge

#8 Sunnyside

#10 Marana

6A

#10 Tucson

