Nell stellar in net as Tucson gets weekend split

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Michael Carcone scored a pair of goals and Chris Nell stopped 27-of-28 shots as the Tucson Roadrunners cruised to a 4-1 victory Saturday night against their I-8 rivals, the San Diego Gulls.

Carcone's goals were his 9th and 10th of the season, matching him with Kevin Roy for the team lead. Cameron Hebig and Jan Jenik added goals for the Roadrunners (9-13-1-0, 6th Pacific).

San Diego (17-12-0-0, 3rd Pacific) avoided the shutout when Benoit-Olivier Groulx slipped one past Nell with 2:37 left on the clock for his seventh goal of the season.

The I-8 rivalry is now even this season at three wins apiece. The Roadrunners will travel to Irvine, California at the end of April for their final two meetings with the San Diego Gulls this season.

Jalen Smerek (55) and Hudson Fasching (24) lineup in front of Tucson goaltender Chris Nell prior to a faceoff

STAT SHEET

SHOTS ON GOAL: SD (28) - TUC (39)

POWER PLAY: SD - (0/1) - TUC (1/3)

SAN DIEGO SCORING: Benoit-Olivier Groulx (7)

TUCSON SCORING: Cameron Hebig (2), Mike Carcone (9, 10) (PP), Jan Jenik (2)

