BASEBALL: Bears flex on Cats to avoid sweep

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona starter T.J. Nichols put up two great innings on Sunday against California and then it all came apart in the 9-1 loss at Hi Corbett Field.

Nichols retired the first six batters he faced before allowing a solo home run to Steven Zobac to lead off the third.

It was the first of nine runs the Golden Bears (17-13, 5-4) would score over the next two innings. Nichols (3-3) was charged with six of those runs

The Wildcats (21-9, 7-5) only run of the afternoon came on a solo home run from Ryan Holgate in the bottom of the seventh inning, his fifth long ball of the year.

Arizona plays at Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Tuesday before hosting USC this coming weekend.

