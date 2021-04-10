Mexico out homers Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Playing national teams at Hillenbrand Stadium is working out everywhere except on the field for Arizona Softball.

Team Mexico beat the Wildcats 3-2 Saturday night in an exhibition game. It's the second straight year the UA has lost at home to a national softball team. Team USA won 5-4 in Tucson last season.

Head coach Mike Candrea didn't exactly deploy a lineup designed to beat the Mexican National team. 19 Wildcats played in the game.

Dejah Mulipola's first inning two-run home run was all the offense Arizona would get. Team Mexico hit three home runs. The last from Sashel Palacios in the top of the seventh. Palacios is the older sister of UA catcher Sharlize Palacios.

UA Wildcat All-American pitchers Danielle O'Toole ('18) and Taylor McQuillin ('19) pitched the majority of the game for Mexico.

Danielle O'Toole looks up into the stands prior to taking the pitching circle for Team Mexico

O'Toole tossed three innings and allowed the Mulipola homer. McQuillin relieved O'Toole in the fourth and tossed three scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts.

Another Wildcat Brigette del Ponte played in left field for the red, white and green and finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate.

The contest was originally supposed to be played last season but was canceled as a result of the Pandemic.

In the Wildcats regular season game of the day, Malia Martinez homered twice and drove in six runs as 8th-ranked Arizona run-ruled New Mexico State, 8-0 in five innings.

It was UA's (24-5) 10th straight win and 22nd consecutive victory at home.

