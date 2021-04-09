Wildcat Breakdown: The end of the Sean Miller era

TUCSON (KVOA) -- After 12 seasons there will be a new men's basketball coach at the University of Arizona.

The school and Sean Miller parted ways on Wednesday. Miller led the Wildcats to five Pac-12 regular season championships, won the Pac-12 Tournament three times and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on three occasions.

Wildcat Breakdown: UA and Sean Miller part ways

The program however became embroiled in the NCAA Bribery Scandal in 2017 and is awaiting its punishment from the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process as a result of that.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by UA Basketball alum and ESPN and Pac-12 Network analyst Corey Williams {'96).

The fellas dive into what qualities Williams would like to see in the next Wildcats head coach, how the Transfer Portal has changed college basketball, the arrival of Adia Barnes' women's program on the national scene and how Baylor shocked the world in winning the national championship.

