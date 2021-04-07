Last chance to sign up for football showcase

TUCSON (KVOA) -- If you are a Class of 2021 football player and you haven't signed up for the Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase, Wednesday is your last chance.

Applications can be filed at www.SouthernAZAllStars.com for the game set to be played on June 4 at Tucson High's Gridley Stadium.

Players will begin practicing on May 31.

The contest had to be pushed back from its original May 8 date after the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) declined to sanction the game.

The City of Tucson, the Arizona Bowl, local school districts and the business community came together to create the showcase.

The All-Star Showcase will highlight both football players and cheerleaders and dance team members

It's being billed as a celebration for Class of 2021 players and spirt squad members who saw their senior seasons cut short or canceled due to COVID-19.

Legendary local high school football coaches Dennis Bene (Salpointe Catholic) and Nemer Hassey (Sahuaro and Cienega) will coach the teams.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.