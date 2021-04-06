Thomas is not done yet

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Adia Barnes has successfully recruited back one of her key players for next season.

Senior forward Sam Thomas announced Monday at the team's Welcome Back Celebration that she will indeed be back for another season in an Arizona Wildcats uniform.

UA's captain will take advantage of the NCAA's offer of a free season to winter sports athletes due to the effects of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Thomas says she made the decision months ago, two months ago according to head coach Adia Barnes who said it was hard keeping the decision a secret.

Sam Thomas is already pursuing a graduate degree at the UA

The Las Vegas, Nevada product has been the Wildcats captain for her entire UA career.

She is the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year

Thomas currently carries a 4.00 grade-point average while pursuing a master's degree in educational leadership after completing her undergraduate studies with a 3.97 GPA.

On the court, Thomas is an Pac-12 All-Conference performer. She's averaged nine points and six rebounds per game during her Wildcat career.

